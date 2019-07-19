close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
AFP
July 20, 2019

Asher-Smith targets British record at Anniversary Games

Sports

AFP
July 20, 2019

LONDON: European sprint champion Dina Asher-Smith says she may have to break her own British record to win 100-metres gold at the Anniversary Games in a field that includes double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Asher-Smith ran 10.85 seconds when she won gold at the European championships in Berlin last year. And she believes it may take an even quicker time to take victory at the London Stadium.

“Every field I have come into this year has been like a world and Olympic final,” said the 23-year-old. “We’re in a great position with women’s sprints right now because whenever you step on the line you have to bring your best.”

