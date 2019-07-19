POA chief meets Japan ambassador

KARACHI: Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President, Pakistan Olympic Association, called on Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, on Thursday, one year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Arif and Matsuda agreed with the importance of interaction between Pakistan athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Japanese people hosting the national event including the Host Town system.

They also affirmed the importance of roles of sports in diplomacy and business areas. Ambassador Matsuda stated that Japan would continue providing all possible assistance to Pakistan in the field of sports, youth development and to relevant industries in Pakistan.Arif thanked the Ambassador for his support and efforts towards promoting and further strengthening Pakistan-Japan relations.