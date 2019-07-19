Mureed Abbas case: suspect’s remand extended by a day

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Friday extended the physical remand of the alleged killer of TV news anchor Mureed Abbas and contractor Khizar Hayat, Atif Zaman by one day.

The District South judicial magistrate V directed Atif's lawyer to get the bills cleared so the suspect could be treated at a private facility otherwise the police will have no option but to move him to a public hospital. Zaman had allegedly killed anchorperson Mureed Abbas and construction contractor Khizar Hayat over a monetary dispute on July 9 in DHA. He later allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the torso at his apartment. The investigation officer of the case submitted a document in the court, saying the private hospital has declared the suspect fit to be moved and want to discharge him provided the bills are cleared.

Meanwhile, the IO also presented four witnesses before the judge for recording their pre-trial statements. The witnesses include people who reportedly invested money with Zaman and the employees of the suspect. The judge also reprimanded the lawyer for not presenting his 'vakalatnama' despite being ordered in the last three hearings. Over the lawyer’s plea to allow him meet his client at the hospital, the judge asked him to instead get the bills issue settled. The judge also objected to the lawyer's request to meet his client without producing the 'vakalatnama'. The lawyer said he was in touch with the family of the accused and pleaded that the court to allow him one more day to make the payments. The court approved the request and extended the physical remand of the suspect by one day. The suspect has not been produced in the court due to his medical condition. According to the IO, the suspect’s condition was not good enough to move him from the hospital to the court.

Initially, two FIRs were registered against Zaman under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 at the Darakhshan police station. Later it was transpired that the weapon used in the offence was unlicensed and another FIR was registered against him under section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act.