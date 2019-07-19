Hashoo Group chief, deputy meet President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Sadruddin Hashwani, Chairman Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman Hashoo Group, and Hameed Kidwai, former high commissioner and roving ambassador of Pakistan, met President Arif Alvi at the Presidency on 18th July. According to a press release, Murtaza Hashwani briefed the president on the contribution of Hashoo Group in building the economy of our country under the guidance of its Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani.

The president praised Hashwani for his efforts and for playing a big role in the hospitality, tourism and in promoting educational academies across the country. Hashwani presented an antique sword as a memento to the President.