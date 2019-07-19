close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

KP Food Authority discards 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

July 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday discarded 8000 litres of adulterated milk. A statement said Director Operations Khalid Iqbal Khattak inspected milk shops on the Kohat Road, Yakatoot, Dabgari Garden and Shah Qabool localities in the provincial capital. Three shops were sealed for mixing water, ammonia and powdered milk and three accused were arrested. Up to 8000 litres of adulterated milk was discarded on the spot.

