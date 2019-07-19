Torghar admin to rebuild suspension bridge

MANSEHRA: The district administration Torghar has announced to rebuild Judbah-Kabulgram suspension bridge after residents of both sides threatened to launch agitation against the provincial government.

“The residents of Torghar and its neighbouring Kabulgram have gathered in Judbah to hold a protest demonstration but in the meantime district nazim called us to hold a jirga and announced to rebuild this bridge,” Zahid Khan, a local elder told reporters.

The Judbah-Kabulgram suspension bridge, which links Torghar with Malakand division through Indus River was destroyed in a windstorm some three weeks ago. As a result, the passenger vehicles cannot cross Torghar and Kabaulgram in Shangla district.