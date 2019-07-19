Dasu power project to be completed soon as land price issue resolved

MANSEHRA: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) in collaboration with the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation is going to complete 500-kilowatt Jalo micro hydropower power project, which would supply electricity to Dasu the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan and its adjoining localities.

“We have settled all outstanding issues through a jirga which were hurdles in the way of completion of this micro hydel energy project and electricity supply to Dasu, Jalkot and Kamila would start within the next three months,” Hamidur Rehman, the deputy commissioner Upper Kohistan, told reporters after a jirga in Dasu on Friday.

A jirga, which was held to settle the land price issues with locals, was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman, District Police Officer Raja Abdul Saboor Khan and the representatives of SRSP.

The construction of this energy project was launched in 2014 by the SRSP but owing to land acquisition and other issues it couldn’t be completed. Hamidur Rehman said that the energy project was being completed at an estimated cost of Rs100 million in Upper Kohistan district.

“This hydel energy project would supply electricity to the widespread area in Upper Kohistan which is still dependent on electricity produced through water channels and rivers,” he said. In response to a question, he said that electricity from the power project would be supplied to commercial and domestic consumers at cheapest rates.