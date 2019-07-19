Apex committee reviews arrangements for election in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee was held with Governor Shah Farman in the chair at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present at the meeting, said an official handout. The committee reviewed the security situation in the tribal districts for of election on 16 provincial assembly seats, which is scheduled for today.

The meeting was informed that 1,897 polling stations have been established in the tribal districts and the total number of registered voters was 2.8 million. The committee noted that all stakeholders including army, civil administration, Election Commission and other law-enforcing agencies are fully prepared for peaceful polling process and it is the priority of the government to maintain law and order to hold free and fair election.

The committee expressed satisfaction over the security plan in which 34,497 security personnel including army, Khassadars, Levies, police, Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary have been deployed in the merged districts.

The CCTV cameras have been installed in every polling station, contingency plan of Health Department is in place, aviation surveillance would be made available on the election day and Quick Response Force and bomb disposal units will also remain active.

The meeting was also attended by Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Naeem, secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, and heads of other law-enforcing agencies.