NAB includes all key fake accounts accused in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: The top anti-corruption watchdog has officially included all the key fake accounts case's accused in M/S Park Lane Pvt Ltd company case investigation by filing a reference titled "State Vs former President Asif Ali Zardari” on Friday.

All 17 key accused including Park Lane Pvt Ltd Company and M/S Parthanon Pvt Ltd were included as the main accused in this case where former President Zardari would remain as center of NAB Combined Investigation Team. Surprisingly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was also accused in this case took the clean chit from NAB as he was not included to the final reference filed on Friday.

"This is the first reference where former President [Zardari] has been nominated as the key accused directly. Now NAB has officially clubbed fake accounts case investigation with the Park Lane case where our investigation suggested that all major figures of fake accounts were associated with this company [Park Lane," an investigator told this correspondent. It was the fifth reference in this case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Accountability Court-I of judge Mohammad Bashir. With Zardari other accused are named as Iqbal Memon, Younis Kudvawi, Khawaja Anwar Majeed, his son, Hussain Lawai, Iqbal Noori, Mohammad Noori, Sher Ali Uzair Naeem, Muhammad Saleem. M/S Tracom Pvt Ltd, M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd and M/S Park Lane Pvt Ltd Company in the reference. "This reference directly links Zardari's personal business with fake accounts," said NAB investigators on condition of anonymity.

"Bilawal's name was not included to the reference for time-being because NAB top management decided it after thorough deliberations," added the official who was of the view that PPP Chairman's name, however, could be included, if the investigators find any incriminating evidence against him, in future.

“According to the SECP record, Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are 50% shareholders of M/s Park Lane Estate Co. Pvt Ltd,” the anti-graft body added. “An inquiry was authorised against officers/officials of CDA, M/s Park Lane Estate Company Pvt Ltd and others on allegation of illegal transfer of land measuring 118k-14m of compartment No.34 and 35 of Punjab Forest Department by CDA officials to M/s Park Lane Estate Company Pvt. Ltd," NAB sources maintained.

NAB investigation revealed, as the officials claimed, that M/s Park Estate purchased 2,460 kanals of prime land in Sanjani area of Islamabad and then 116 acres of land owned by Punjab Forest Department which was allegedly illegally shifted into Islamabad territory. The company purchased this land from Faisal Sakhi Butt, who had purchased the land from a Pakistani American Nasir Khan, for Rs62 million in 1997 and later 116 acres land was taken in 2012 when PPP was in power in the Center, added the officials.

“Investigators knew that Zardari and his son have no link to this Park Lane Company—showed all relevant documents—team had no answer—it’s political victimization,” Zardaris' counsel Farooq Naek said.