Matters with Kabul being settled in good faith: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Afghan refugees return to their homeland with dignity.

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser to Afghan President for National Security Council Sarwar Ahmedzai, Afridi said Pakistan was playing a vital role in the Afghan peace process.

Relations between both the Muslim states are strengthening with every passing day, he said and added that outstanding issues with Afghanistan are being dealt in a humble manner. Recently, a delegation hailing from Afghanistan met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Commenting on the recent opening of the air spaces by Pakistan, he said the airspace was opened on the request of Afghanistan. The minister said Afghanistan is a sovereign state and Pakistan is ready to help it in every possible manner it could. Afghan land should not be used for carrying out terror activities on Pak soil, he added.

He said evil forces do not want to see brotherhood between Pakistan and Afghanistan and appealed to Afghan people not to forget the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for them.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Pakistan is hosting over 1.4 million Afghan refugees making the country the second largest host of the refugee population in the world.

The stability in the whole region was associated with Afghan peace process and Pakistan was playing pivotal role in that regard, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmedzai said he was visiting Pakistan on behalf of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and expressed gratitude for opening Pakistan’s airspace for India-bound Afghan flights.

He lauded the Pakistan government’s efforts for ensuring the best facilities to refugees at their camps and to solve their problems in shortest possible time.

Commenting on a recent incident taking place during a cricket world cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in England, the adviser said it was an act of some individuals and the Afghan government had nothing to do with it. The Afghan cricket team performed well in the world cup matches with the assistance of Pakistan experts, which was commendable, he added. He said enemy was making failed attempts to create hatred among people of both countries, but would not be successful in their nefarious designs.