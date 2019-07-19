Murad’s arrest in the offing, claims Naqvi

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has predicted the arrest of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the near future.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly building on Friday, Naqvi said the entire Sindh government had been virtually shivering owing to the fear of the CM’s arrest. The opposition leader claimed that the current session of the Sindh Assembly had been unduly prolonged without any formal agenda despite the fact that the notified calendar of the assembly stated that there should be no session of the House in July.

The imprisoned speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, would have to be incarcerated in the Landhi jail if the PA had not been in session, he said and asked why the current session of the PA was being unduly prolonged. He alleged that the speaker had been running the assembly in the manner one treats his or her house servants as the rules of procedure of the assembly were being totally disregarded.

He further alleged that the Sindh CM had got released Rs1 billion loan all at once from the Sindh Bank and he must be held accountable for it. The entire province of Sindh had been suffering due to the ineligible Sindh government, Naqvi said.

He also requested the chief election commissioner to take cognisance of the pre-poll rigging in Ghotki prior to the by-election to be held there. He alleged that the CM, while exercising his authority, had changed presiding officers in the constituency.