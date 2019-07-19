Miftah gets protective bail for a week

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday approved protective bail petitions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in the LNG case, Geo News reported.

The high court approved their bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 each. The NAB team had also reached the high court ahead of the hearing.Speaking to the media, Ismail said there was no need of raids as he received the NAB summons after 3.00pm on Thursday. “Whenever I have received a notice, I have appeared before the NAB,” said the PML-N leader.

The NAB on Thursday carried out a raid at Ismail’s residence but he was not present there. The NAB chairperson had signed the arrest warrants of both Ismail and Haque.—News Desk