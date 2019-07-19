close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
July 20, 2019

Miftah gets protective bail for a week

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
July 20, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday approved protective bail petitions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in the LNG case, Geo News reported.

The high court approved their bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 each. The NAB team had also reached the high court ahead of the hearing.Speaking to the media, Ismail said there was no need of raids as he received the NAB summons after 3.00pm on Thursday. “Whenever I have received a notice, I have appeared before the NAB,” said the PML-N leader.

The NAB on Thursday carried out a raid at Ismail’s residence but he was not present there. The NAB chairperson had signed the arrest warrants of both Ismail and Haque.—News Desk

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story