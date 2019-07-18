close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Over 63,000 Pak pilgrims reach S Arabia

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Over 63,000 intending Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Makkah and Madina while another 3,622 will be reaching Saudi Arabia by wee hours of Friday.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday said that 45,565 Pakistanis under the regular Haj scheme and 18,186 under the private scheme have reached two Holy cities. Around 8,000 intending Pakistani pilgrims have also performed Umra after their arrival in Makkah from Madina. The spokesman said that three Pakistanis have died of natural death. He said that monitoring of 126 private Haj organisers has also been completed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan