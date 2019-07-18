Naeem says FBR chairman not being changed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Naeem ul Haque said on Thursday that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi was not being changed.

Reports were rife in the media that FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi was being removed while there were also rumours pertaining to changes in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic team.

According to reports, there wasn’t harmony between Shabbar Zaidi and his team and traders were not satisfied with steps being taken by the FBR chairman.

Haque dismissed these reports in a tweet and stated that the FBR chairman would remain in his position.