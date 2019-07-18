PM hails ICJ decision in Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appreciated the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to neither acquit nor release the Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in the espionage case and said Pakistan would proceed further in his case as per the law. In its keenly-awaited judgment delivered on July 17, the ICJ found that India’s submission in Jadhav’s case could not be upheld.

In a tweet, PM Khan said Jadhav was guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan and the country would proceed as per the law in this regard.

“Appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release & return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law,” he maintained.