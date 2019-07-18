close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
AFP
July 19, 2019

De Ligt signs with Juventus

Sports

AFP
July 19, 2019

ROME: Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt, one of the most coveted young players in world football, signed Thursday for Juventus from Ajax for a fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus add ons.

The 19-year-old agreed a five-year contract with the Italian champions.

Juventus said in a statement the fee would be paid over five financial years, with “additional costs” of 10.5m euros. The combined fee makes De Ligt the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing the 84 million euros Liverpool paid to sign his teammate Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

