WC triumph will inspire England Ashes team: Curran

LONDON: Sam Curran believes England’s historic World Cup triumph will inspire the Ashes team as attention turns towards their attempt to regain the urn.

Sunday’s dramatic end to the 50-over tournament has overshadowed the build-up to the five-Test showdown against Australia, which gets under way on August 1 at Edgbaston.

Curran feels the Ashes remains the pinnacle of the cricketing calendar but said the Test team would be galvanised by the World Cup, irrespective of whether they featured or not in the one-day triumph.

“I don’t think I’m alone in saying that it’s probably the greatest cricket match ever and for that to be the World Cup final was incredible,” said the 21-year-old all-rounder. “That will provide a buzz for everyone across English cricket going into the Ashes.

“Days like Sunday get everyone, whether they were involved or not, more excited and desperate to do well so I’m sure it will rub off as we head into the Test part of the summer.

“The Ashes are the biggest thing you can play in as an England cricketer, that’s what I’ve always felt. Hopefully we can be lifting the urn at the Oval in September.”

Curran, whose older brother Tom was an unused squad member during the World Cup, has been drafted into England’s groups for the one-off Test against Ireland next week and a pre-Ashes training camp.

The left armer was England Lions’ standout performer against an Australian XI earlier this week, taking six for 95 and contributing a pair of half-centuries in a drawn first-class match at Canterbury.

Curran enjoyed a breakthrough summer last year, being named England player of the Test series against India after star contributions with both bat and ball, leading to a bumper pay day in the Indian Premier League.