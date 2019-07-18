India demands immediate release of Kulbhushan

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: India has demanded that Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav.

It has been urged by Indian Minister for External Affairs on Thursday while speaking in the two houses of Indian Parliament in New Delhi. Pakistan has outrightly rejected the Indian demand as the sources in Foreign Office told The News Thursday evening that the demand is ridiculous and utterly misplaced since the Indian spy responsible for massive terrorism in Pakistan is still on the death row. Indian media has claimed that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has directed Pakistan to suspend the death sentence given in 2017 to Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage. "The government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and wellbeing, as well as his early return to India," Jaishankar said as members cutting across party lines welcomed the landmark judgement by thumping benches.

Jadhav, 49, an Indian navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a trial in April 2017.

Jaishankar, who first made the statement in Rajya Sabha and then in Lok Sabha, noted that Jadhav was awarded a death sentence by a Pakistani military court martial on "fabricated charges". This was done without providing Indian representatives consular access to him, as envisaged by international law and practice, he contented. "We made it clear even at that time that India would view very seriously the possibility that an innocent Indian citizen could face death sentence in Pakistan without due process and in violation of basic norms of law and justice," the minister said.

To ensure Jadhav's wellbeing and safety and to secure his release, Jaishankar said, India approached the ICJ to seek appropriate relief. "The ICJ delivered its judgement on July 17, 2019. Very significantly, the court unanimously found that it had jurisdiction on the matter and by a vote of 15-1, pronounced on the other key aspects of the case. "The dissenting judge was from Pakistan," he said.

The ICJ pronounced that Pakistan had breached obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. "It did so by not notifying India without delay of the detention of Jadhav, thereby depriving us of the right to render consular assistance," he said. The minister also praised senior advocate Harish Salve, who argued India's case in the ICJ and lauded Jadhav's family's courage in these difficult circumstances. Pakistan, he said, was also found to have deprived India of the right to communicate with Jadhav, have access to him, visit him in detention and arrange his legal representation. "The court declared that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide India consular access to him," he said. "It stated that appropriate reparation in this case was for Pakistan to provide, by means of its own choosing, review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav." "The government has made untiring efforts in seeking his release, including through legal means in the ICJ," he said.

In the meanwhile, Indian Defence Ministry said in its annual report on Thursday that terrorist groups continuously are still infiltrating into India under cover of massive cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir and Indian armed forces are giving befitting responses to check infiltration.

The annual report added that the attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) confirmed that India is still a persistent target of Pakistan’s cross border terrorism policy. The report noted that India responded to the cowardly attack by launching a successful pre-emptive non-military anti-terror aerial strike on a camp in Balakot. The Defence Ministry's annual report said that Pakistan must take credible and irreversible steps to stop supporting terror groups and also take measures to destroy the terrorist infrastructure used to carry on terror attacks inside India. The report noted that until Pakistan stops its support to terrorism, India will continue to take robust and decisive steps to ensure national security.

Defence Ministry has also slammed Pakistan for failing to take action against Jihadi and internationally proscribed terror outfits that target India and other neighbours of Pakistan. Referring to transgressions by Chinese Army into Indian territory, the Defence Ministry has said in its annual report that compared to last year, the number of face offs and aggressive interactions between India and China has reduced this year.

In the meanwhile, the arch-rivals each declared victory after the world court ruling made late Wednesday. But with 49-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav still held in secret, his case risked setting off new tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan said Jadhav was detained in Balochistan in March 2016. It released a "confession" video in which Jadhav said he worked for Indian intelligence. A military court sentenced him to death in 2017.

Keeping up the rivalry, India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said late Wednesday that "truth and justice have prevailed" with the ruling. His Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan hit back through his Twitter account. "Appreciate ICJ´s decision not to acquit, release and return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India," Khan said. "He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law," Khan added. Pakistan´s foreign ministry said the incident is a "clear case of Indian state terrorism".