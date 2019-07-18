Money-laundering case: Sh Rashid foresees indictment of three women

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said that he foresees the names of even three women in money laundering case to be indicted in next 90 to 100 days.

However, the Railway minister expressed his reservations to disclose their names. “I don’t feel to tell their names as it is not appropriate to disclose at this moment,” he said. Sheikh Rashid was talking to print and electronic media journalists after attending a ceremony held to pay tributes to staunch leader of Muslim Conference of AJK Sardar Mohammad Saeed Inqilabi at Rawalpindi Press Club on Thursday evening.

Replying to a question related to video evidence by Maryam Nawaz, Sheikh Rashid said by doing so she has created problems for herself. Maryam has dug ditch for herself by producing video in the court. She would remain entangled in many issues and nobody would appear before the court to record their statements as prime witnesses. Even if they appear before the court, they would record statement against the petitioner, Sheikh Rashid believed.

He further stated that the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari is over. “I don’t see Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari anymore in country’s politics in future,” Sheikh Rashid stated clearly. Answering a question on ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Sheikh Rashid hailed the decision, saying that it has exposed about India’s tyranny and brutal attitude with neighbouring countries.

When asked about the arrest of Hafiz Saeed, Sheikh Rashid laughingly referred to tweets made by American President Trump. “What the American president tweets exposes his ill-knowledge on the matter,” the minister said.

“However, now when our Prime Minister Imran Khan is about to pay visit in near future to America I don’t feel better to comment more on the issue,” he said.

“The visit of Imran Khan to America would prove feasible even for Trump as far as his survival in US politics is concerned. If the American troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan then it would create good impact for Trump’s survival in American politics, Sheikh Rashid expressed his assumption.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid along with other speakers including MNA Rashid Shafiq and Sardar Atiq paid glowing tributes to Sardar Mohammad Saeed Inqilabi in AJK politics. He was a sincere and determined politician who always remained committed with AJK Muslim Conference as well as former president Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan. Sardar Saeed always followed the footsteps of Sardar Qayyum Khan and now his son in law Sardar Raziq is acting on his principles, Sheikh Rashid said.

He said over the last ten months, he through introducing 36 new trains, freight coaches and enforcing other measures in Pakistan Railways has managed to increase the number of passengers up to the figure of 7.4 million. Besides this, he has been able to bring down the deficit of Pakistan Railways considerably.

“Besides enforcing the project of ML-I, I am now planning to lay a railway track from Soan to New Airport and from Nullah Lai to Islamabad while enforcing the mega project of Lai Express Way.” Work on this project would also be initiated soon under which two road lanes would be constructed. The people would witness a change with the enforcement of such projects meant to resolve Lai problem and traffic congestions, the minister remarked.