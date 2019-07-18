close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

3 top officers transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of three officers Thursday. According to the notification, Punjab Seed Corporation MD Waheed Akhtar Ansari has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders, while deputy managing director Punjab Seed Corporation Ghazanfar Ali Khan has been given additional charge of the post till further orders. Muhammad Ilyas Gill, Additional Commissioner (Consolidation) Gujranwala has been transferred and posted DG Archives Punjab while Punjab Health Foundation MD Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti posted MD Solid Waste Management Company Lahore vice Khalid Nazir already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD till further orders.

