Health workers protest against CEO Health

JHANG: A large number of lady health workers and supervisors Thursday protested inappropriate attitude of the CEO Health outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Lady Health Workers and Lady Health Supervisors across the district participated in the protest. Talking to reporters, the protesters alleged they were summoned unnecessarily to the offices of the CEO and other administrative officers on different pretexts. They said with posting of a junior doctor as CEO Health, their troubles multiplied because the CEO made undue interference in their work They said CEO health should take action against clerical staff of his office and doctors if there was any trouble, but the CEO was silent on issues of influential doctors. They said the CEO should inspect their working in field. They urged the DC to take notice of the CEO Health attitude with female health officials. The protesters said they would continue protest for an indefinite period if their demands were ignored. CEO Health Dr Samiullah denied allegations.