close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
July 19, 2019

PM hails ICJ decision in Jadhav case

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
July 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appreciated the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to neither acquit nor release the Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in the espionage case and said Pakistan would proceed further in his case as per the law.

In its keenly-awaited judgment delivered on July 17, the ICJ found that India’s submission in Jadhav’s case could not be upheld. In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan said Jadhav was guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan and the country would proceed as per the law in this regard.

“Appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release & return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law,” he maintained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story