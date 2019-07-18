close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
Agencies
July 19, 2019

Protesting nurses clash with police in Karachi

Top Story

A
Agencies
July 19, 2019

KARACHI: Protesters from the Sindh Nurses Alliance clashed with police in Karachi on Thursday.

Protesters were trying to reach the CM House from the Press Club when they were met with water cannons and baton charging by police. As a result of the clash, traffic from Shaheen Complex was diverted to MR Kiyanai and Sultanabad. Nurses under the banner of Sindh Nurses Alliance are protesting all over the province for an increase in salaries, promotions and hike in nursing student stipend for over two weeks. Nurses have boycotted emergency services, intensive care units, pediatric

intensive care units, pediatric emergencies, cardiac intensive care units and other services at the hospitals across the Sindh province.

