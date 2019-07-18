Undue pressure being built on madrassas: Fazl

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday said that undue pressure is being built on Madaris but no compromise will be made on the independence of Madaris.

While talking to the media at Madrisa Qasimul Aloom here on Thursday, he warned that the JUI-F would fully resist restrictions on Madaris network. He said every Pakistani wanted to get rid of the most incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He demanded dissolution of assemblies and fresh and transparent elections without interference from any quarter. He said every Pakistani wanted dissolution of the assemblies and fresh elections.

Fazl said his party was taking part in Fata elections, though it has serious reservations. He said when the security personnel perform duties inside the polling booths and supervise the counting process, results of elections would be compromised. He said performance of Madaris students in Multan, Karachi and Peshawar boards had been far better than other students and many of them secured top positions in their board examinations. He condemned the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Hafiz Saeed. He also backed traders' strike call for July 25. He said a black day would be observed in the country on July 25, and he had planned a million march in Peshawar on that day. Fazlur Rehman said he had complete trust in Wafaqul Madaris and Tazimul Madaris. He said he had come to know that the US was pressurising Pakistan to introduce desired interpretations of the blasphemy law or completely repeal it. He appealed to the nation to remain vigilant against conspiracies being hatched against the law.

He said the PTI government wanted to control Madrisa network like Bahawalpur’s Jamia Abbasia, Vehari’s Jamia Osmania and Peshawar’s Islamia College. Fazlur Rehman believed that the opposition would impeach Senate chairman.