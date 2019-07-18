close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
July 19, 2019

New industrial policy to prove a game changer: CM

July 19, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired the industries department’s meeting at his office, wherein it was decided that special bazaars would be established and indigenous industries would be promoted in different cities for providing employment opportunities to the eligible persons.

