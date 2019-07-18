New industrial policy to prove a game changer: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired the industries department’s meeting at his office, wherein it was decided that special bazaars would be established and indigenous industries would be promoted in different cities for providing employment opportunities to the eligible persons.
