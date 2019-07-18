Eight die, over 30 hurt in Orakzai roof collapse

KALAYA: At least eight people including children died while women among more than 30 others injured when roof collapse during a wedding ceremony here on Thursday. Dilapidated roof of a house in Lerra area of Lower Orakzai district of KP suddenly came down when wedding ceremony was underway. Eight people mostly children died in the incident while women among more than 30 others were injured. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Mashti Mela and Kalay where condition of several injured people was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.