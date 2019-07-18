Shahzad dares Shahbaz…: Tell people about payments made to Ali Imran thru Erra funds

By News desk

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Thursday next week he would reveal the names of people involved in money-laundering for Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government was asking for just three payments made through EERA (Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority) funds to Shahbaz's son-in-law, Ali Imran. "Don't mislead the nation; tell why Rs60 million were given to Ali Imran," he said. "Next week, I will tell the names of your political associates involved in money-laundering," he added.

Shahzad said that on Sept 6, 2012, Ali Imran was paid Rs200 million. In March 2013, he received Rs130 million and later in July 2011, he was paid Rs270 million. "A land was bought for Rs130 million. The cheque was paid by Naveed Ikram and the power of attorney was Ali Imran."

The special assistant said that Shahbaz did his press conference because the authorities had now come to know their robbery, adding that Naveed Ikram was handed over to the authorities because he was poor while Ali Imran was sent abroad.

"Two people committed a crime; one was arrested the other was sent abroad because he was the son-in-law. Hamza Shahbaz, Saleman Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz and Ali Imran created their empires on TT (telegraphic transfers)," he added. Shahzad said Nusrat Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz bought a house in Dunga Galli and Johar Town respectively through money-laundering and TTs.

"Naveed Ikram has opted for a plea bargain while Ali Imran is an absconder. According to the law, his properties will be confiscated and recoveries will be made," he said.

Shahzad Akbar said the government wanted Sharifs and Zardari to return the looted national wealth, as it also did not want to keep them in prisons.

Flanked by Punjab government spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, the PM special assistant said if these people wanted any plea bargain, it could only be done with NAB as there already existed a law for that.

To a question, he told a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed with the British government through which Ishaq Dar could be handed over to Pakistan after fulfilling the legal requirements.