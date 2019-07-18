close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
AFP
July 19, 2019

De Ligt joins Juventus

Sports

AFP
July 19, 2019

ROME: Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt signed Thursday for Juventus from Ajax for a fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million), the Italian champions said.

The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract. Juventus said in a statement the 75 million euros would be paid over five financial years, with “additional costs” of 10.5 million euros. The fee for De Ligt makes him Juventus’ third most expensive signing in their history after the 105 million euros they paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and the 90-million-euro transfer of Gonzalo Higuain in 2016. De Ligt had also been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after his impressive performances that helped a young Ajax side reach the Champions League semi-finals last season. His 22-year-old Ajax teammate, midfielder Frenkie de Jong, has joined Barcelona.

