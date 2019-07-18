PCB’s MAC holds inaugural meeting

LAHORE Pakistan Cricket Board Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) held its inaugural meeting at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to discuss matters ranging from player safety to fitness and health protocols for domestic and international players.

The nine-member committee discussed the necessity of enhancing the medical standards – to meet the criteria set by the International Cricket Council – across all the venues in the country by educating the support staff associated with the board and developing the infrastructure.

A blueprint to improve the fitness levels of players – at both the domestic and international level – was discussed with a focus on how to bring the necessary changes in their lifestyles to meet the desired results.

The medical committee discussed how different injuries can be prevented in age-group cricket and the requirement for the implementation of regular cardiac screening amidst the rising number of cardiac attacks in the teenage athletes around the world, along with the introduction of a concussion rule in domestic cricket. After its formation earlier this year MAC’s first challenge was to help Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan recover from a bout of Hepatitis-C in time for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The committee worked meticulously to ensure Shadab’s participation in the showpiece event.