KHA’s long-standing dispute resolved

ISLAMABAD: The long-standing dispute of Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) has been amicably solved with Dr Junaid Ali Shah taking over as the president.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar announced the amicable settlement that has virtually ruined the game in the metropolitan city that had produced quality international players in the past.

“The matter has been amicably resolved with breakaway factions accepting the outcome in the larger interest of the game of hockey. Junaid Shah will head the KHA with Haider Hussain being elected as the secretary of the association,” Asif Bajwa, secretary PHF confirmed to The News.

Kamran Ashraf and Shahid Ali Khan will be vice presidents of the KHA. Abu Zar Amrao will be the treasurer with Asif Khan being elected as the joint secretary. Six representatives will represent the city in PHF. “Since there are six districts, six officials will represent the city in the PHF Congress. These are Junaid Ali Shah, Haider Hussain, Kamran Ashraf, Shahid Ali Khan, Mubashir Mumtaz and Asif Khan.” Meanwhile, Olympian Hanif Khan has been appointed as the Tournament Director for the 65th National Hockey Championship starting in Karachi from July 23. Minister for Local Govt Sindh, Saeed Ghani is said to have played important role in bringing two factions closer.

“Saeed Ghani’s contribution for bringing two factions closer is very important,” Asif Bajwa said. Saeed Ghani is tipped to become president of Sindh Hockey during PHF Congress meeting to be held in Karachi during the National Championship. PHF president and secretary also met Sindh Chief Minister and apprised him of federation’s future planning.