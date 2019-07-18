New SBP DG takes charge

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa briefed the new DG Sports Punjab about the on-going sports projects in the province. After taking charge, Aulakh met with SBP officers. The staff of Sports Board Punjab warmly received the new DG Sports Punjab, who was serving as Additional Secretary Home prior to his current assignment.

Aulakh, who has vast experience of administration, had also served on key posts like Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Hafizabad and Director Anti-Corruption in the past. Talking to SBP officers, Aulakh said that development and promotion of sports is top priority of Punjab govt and Sports Board Punjab will utilize all resources for this noble cause. Aulakh vowed to find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province. “Best facilities will be provided to players so that they can excel in sports competitions appropriately in future,” he added.