Grillo makes hole-in-one

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Argentinian Emiliano Grillo made the first hole-in-one of the 148th British Open on Thursday by holing his tee shot at the par-three 13th.

The world number 60 saw his nine-iron shot from 194 yards catch the left portion of the green before rolling straight into the cup to the delight of the fans at Royal Portrush. Grillo, playing in his fourth Open, moved to even-par through 13 holes with his eagle. It was the first British Open hole-in-one since former champion Louis Oosthuizen made one at Royal Troon in 2016.