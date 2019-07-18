close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 19, 2019

Grillo makes hole-in-one

Sports

AFP
July 19, 2019

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Argentinian Emiliano Grillo made the first hole-in-one of the 148th British Open on Thursday by holing his tee shot at the par-three 13th.

The world number 60 saw his nine-iron shot from 194 yards catch the left portion of the green before rolling straight into the cup to the delight of the fans at Royal Portrush. Grillo, playing in his fourth Open, moved to even-par through 13 holes with his eagle. It was the first British Open hole-in-one since former champion Louis Oosthuizen made one at Royal Troon in 2016.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports