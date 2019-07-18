close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Bilal bags gold medal in int’l taekwondo

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr has won gold medal in the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships in Korea.According to information reaching here, 13 year old Zuhayr (-13 year under -36kg) beat China and Russia players to win medal.Muhammad Zayd Waleed won bronze medal in kyorugi of category (-13 year under -28kg)In his category he defeated host Korean player and won bronze medal.

