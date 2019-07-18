Special welcome for Babar at Somerset

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam received a special welcome on his arrival at Somerset County cricket club with West Country band The Wurzels ahead of his debut for the in their Vitality Blast 2019 campaign.

Azam has featured in 30 T20Is for Pakistan and has scored 1,247 runs at an average of 54.21 and strike rate of 128.95. The club was excited to have a batsman of such calibre on their side and posted a video of the band welcoming the 24-year old Pakistani with a song.

“We’re joined and we’re going to welcome a wonderful cricket player from Pakistan. Everybody knows him and he’s going to be with us shortly in the T20’s,” one of the band members said.