Neesham pays tribute to his ex-coach who died during WC

WELLINGTON: Jimmy Neesham has paid tribute to his former high-school cricket coach who passed away during the closing stages of the World Cup final on Sunday when Neesham carried New Zealand to the brink of the title.

David Gordon worked at Auckland Grammar School as a teacher and cricket coach for over 25 years, with Lockie Ferguson one of his other pupils. Neesham acknowledged the influence he had on him. “Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP,” Neesham posted on Twitter.

Gordon’s daughter, Leonie, said her father passed away when Neesham was batting in the Super Over which ended up a tie with England taking the World Cup on boundary countback. “You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had justhit that six and he took his last breath,” she told Stuff.co.nz. “He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that.”“It was lovely, you know, he’s kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy’s father.”