Pak cricketers laud Inzi’s services

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers thanked Inzamamul Haq for his services as chief selector and his contribution in their development.

Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from his position as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector on Wednesday, many players, past and present thanked him for his guidance in their respective careers.

Pakistani batsman Asif Ali stated that incumbent chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had sought funds for the treatment of his daughter.“When Inzamam found out that my daughter was suffering with stage four cancer, he personally went down to PCB office, spoke about the funds for treatment and got it sorted,” Asif tweeted on Wednesday. “(He is a) legend beyond words.” The batsman said that the former skipper was a true role model both in and off the field.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan thanked Inzamam for being supportive during his period of sickness before the World Cup, and batsman Haris Sohail was also effusive in his praise.Haris Sohail said: A role model, mentor, living legend and an amazing human being. Your selfless support to me was always pricless. Only a few people know that @Inzamam08 stand through thick & thin with me and believed in me when others could not. #ThankYouInzamam #Legend #Respect #RiseAndRise

Faheem Ashraf and talented young batsman, Babar Azam reflected on the genius of the ex-Pakistan captain and batsman. M Rizwan said: Personally, to me Inzamam was a batting genius & an extraordinary game strategist. He would reach out to you himself and give confidence when you needed it most. I knew you had to make some tough calls for Pakistan but I have no doubt that you only wanted best”.