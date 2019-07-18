close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
AFP
July 19, 2019

Leipzig buys Nkunku

Sports

AFP
July 19, 2019

BERLIN: French under-21 international midfielder Christopher Nkunku has joined RB Leipzig from Paris Sain-Germain, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday.

The transfer fee is around EUR13 million ($14.6 million) plus two additional payments, according to media reports. Leipzig said Nkunku had signed a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder came through the PSG youth system and since making his debut in December 2015 has made 78 appearances scoring 11 times. He appeared in 22 Ligue 1 matches last season, starting 13 times, but did not play in the Champions League.

Although skilful and capable of dazzling play, Nkunku has often been erratic and PSG need to balance their books to meet Financial Fair Play regulations. Leipzig already have two other young Frech players, 20-year-old defender Dayot Upamecano and another PSG youth product, 22-year-old striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

