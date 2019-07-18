Pakistan rout India to enter West Asia Baseball final

LAHORE: Pakistan qualified for the final of the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup Tournament 2019 when they thrashed India 13-2 in the semifinal in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan will now meet the defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament on Saturday (July 20).According to information available here Pakistan team displayed masterly game to outplay India in a one-sided affair in seven innings encounter.

In the seventh innings, due to the difference of 11 runs between the two teams, the umpires declared Pakistan as a winner. Pakistan got lead of 2 runs in the first innings of the match and after that in 6th innings scored 11 more runs. In 7th innings India scored 2 runs but due to difference of 11 runs in 7th innings, umpires declared Pakistan as victorious.

For Pakistan Fazalur Rehman scored 3 runs while Faqir Hussain, M Abdullah and Arsalan Jamshaid contributed 2 runs each. Ubaidullah, M Zakir, Asad Ali and Sumair Zawar made with 1 run each.

Meanwhile Chairman PFB Shaukat Javed and President PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah have greeted the team over semifinal victory against India.Earlier in the first semifinal, Sri Lanka prevailed over Iran 9–2. On Friday two matches will be played. The first match will be between Nepal and Bangladesh for 5th position and in the second match India will face Iran for bronze medal. The final of the event will be played on July 20.