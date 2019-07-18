12 dead in Taliban attack on police HQ

Kandahar: At least 12 people were killed and scores more wounded Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the insurgents said.

The assault comes amid a series of peace talks between Washington and the Taliban that both sides say are making progress, but which so far have yielded no reduction in violence in the gruelling Afghan conflict.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan´s second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound. “A number of mujahideen equipped with heavy and small arms breached the headquarters and launched their operations inside,” he said.

Baheer Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor´s spokesman, told AFP that 12 people had been killed, including nine civilians and three police officers. Another 89 were wounded, he added. Police chief Tadin Khan said the car bomb was followed by two other explosions.

“The fighting is over now. Some vehicles were burnt. Now the Afghan army and US helicopters are hovering in the area,” he told AFP. Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor for Kandahar, said Afghan security forces had launched a “clean-up operation” to see if any attackers were remaining.

Pictures on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over Kandahar, and Hayat said about six trucks carrying commercial goods had burnt. The assault comes just one day after two Afghan soldiers — who were really Taliban operatives — fatally shot an Afghan colonel in Ghazni province.

On Wednesday, American troops opened fire after an “enemy insider” shot and killed an Afghan commander in central Afghanistan, officials said, in yet another deadly Taliban-claimed infiltration. According to the Afghan defence ministry, Colonel Mateen Mujtaba, who headed the 3rd army division in Ghazni province, was conducting a security assessment in Qarabagh district when an Afghan soldier started shooting.

Mateen was “killed by an army soldier who was in fact an enemy insider,” the defence ministry said in a statement.“The attacker was also killed when soldiers returned fire.” The Taliban claimed the attack, saying US soldiers had also been killed. Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said no US or coalition troops had been killed or wounded, but declined to comment further.

According to Amanullah Kamrani, a member of the Ghazni provincial council, Mateen was boarding a helicopter after a meeting with US advisors when he was attacked. “The attacker was killed when Americans returned fire,” Kamrani told AFP. Insider attacks, sometimes referred to as “green on green,” are a constant threat in Afghanistan.

In October, powerful police chief General Abdul Raziq was among three people killed in a brazen insider attack on a high-level security meeting in Kandahar.The meeting was also attended by General Scott Miller, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan. He escaped unhurt, but US Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley was among 13 people wounded in the shooting, which the Taliban said had targeted Miller and Raziq.