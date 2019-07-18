close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
AFP
July 19, 2019

Two killed in attack on Egypt security forces in Sinai

World

AFP
July 19, 2019

CAIRO: Two people including a civilian were killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday targeting security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, medical and security sources said. The attack hit forces stationed near a parking lot in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in North Sinai, the sources told AFP. One member of the security forces was killed and three others were wounded, while a civilian also died in the bombing. The armed forces confirmed in a statement one of its soldiers had been killed in the assault, without mentioning the civilian or other casualties. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

