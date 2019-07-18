Two killed in attack on Egypt security forces in Sinai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Two people including a civilian were killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday targeting security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, medical and security sources said. The attack hit forces stationed near a parking lot in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in North Sinai, the sources told AFP. One member of the security forces was killed and three others were wounded, while a civilian also died in the bombing. The armed forces confirmed in a statement one of its soldiers had been killed in the assault, without mentioning the civilian or other casualties. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
