Fri Jul 19, 2019
July 19, 2019

Putin, Macron call for efforts to save Iran deal

World

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron agreed Thursday on the need to “consolidate efforts” to save the Iran nuclear deal following months of soaring tensions, the Kremlin said.

In a phone call, Putin and Macron agreed the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was an “important factor in ensuring security in the Middle East and maintaining a non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Both sides stressed the advisability of consolidating efforts of all countries that are interested in preserving the Comprehensive Plan,” it added. US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the accord negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama with five other world powers under which Iran drastically scaled back its nuclear programme.

