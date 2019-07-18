Iran Guards seize ‘foreign tanker’ accused of fuel smuggling

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had detained a “foreign tanker” and its crew for allegedly smuggling fuel, in the latest incident to send tensions soaring in the Gulf. The announcement follows Iran saying it had come to the aid of a foreign tanker after receiving a distress call — making no mention of the vessel being seized.

The Guards did not confirm whether the vessel they detained Sunday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz was the same ship as that mentioned Tuesday by the foreign ministry. “With a capacity of two million barrels and 12 foreign crew on board, the vessel was en route to deliver contraband fuel received from Iranian boats to foreign ships in farther regions when it was intercepted,” the force’s Sepahnews website said. It was seized south of the Iranian island of Larak, the Guards said without detailing the name or provenance of the vessel.

The Guards’ statement came after officials said Iran had come to the aid of an ailing tanker on Sunday. “Iranian forces approached it and using a tugboat brought it into Iranian waters for necessary repairs,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said. TankerTrackers reported that the Panamanian-flagged tanker Riah, used in the Strait of Hormuz “for fuelling other vessels”, had crossed into Iranian waters on Sunday. According to the online oil shipment tracking service, at that point the tanker’s automatic identification system stopped sending signals.

Iran is determined to “leave all doors open” to save its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iranian state TV quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying in a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

“We are determined to leave all doors open to save the nuclear deal ... The Europeans should accelerate their efforts to salvage the pact,” Rouhani said.

US Central Command chief vows to boost Gulf maritime security: US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie pledged Thursday to work “aggressively” to ensure maritime safety in strategic Gulf waters after a spate of attacks blamed on Iran. “We are currently talking with the international community about the importance of the right of freedom of navigation in the Middle East,” McKenzie told reporters at Prince Sultan air base near Riyadh. “We are going to work very aggressively with our partners... to come to a solution that will enable the free passage of critical oil and other commodities... through the region.”

His comment comes after US General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, last week said the US aims to form a coalition to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Gulf amid fraught relations between Washington and Tehran. Tensions in the area — through which nearly a third of the world’s oil is transported — have spiked in recent weeks, with the US blaming Iran for multiple attacks on tanker ships in the region, and Tehran shooting down an American drone.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that he hopes more than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, would work together on building maritime security.

McKenzie said the US was in “exploratory talks” with potential partners to ensure free passage through strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.