NAB arrests ex-PM Abbasi in LNG case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Legal challenges further heighten for the beleaguered leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract case.

A spokesman for the anti-corruption watchdog, in a statement, confirmed the arrest of the PML-N leader, who was taken into custody from Lahore’s toll plaza. Abbasi was travelling to Lahore to attend a news conference by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif when he was detained.

“He has been arrested and is expected to be produced before a NAB court ... either today or tomorrow,” a senior NAB official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Abbasi had been summoned by the NAB Rawalpindi to appear on Thursday in person to answer allegations against him relating to alleged illegal award of an LNG import contract but he, according to a government spokesperson, refused to turn up for investigations.

In a news conference following Abbasi’s arrest, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the former premier was arrested for “non-compliance with the law as he defied NAB summons time and again”. She said he was summoned by the NAB four times, but he did not show up and also did not secure pre-arrest bail.

“All those powerful politicians who considered themselves above the law in the past will have to bow before the law now,” she said, adding the accused should prove themselves innocent and seekjustice from the courts “as the institutions are free in the country today”.

In another development the anti-corruption watchdog carried out a raid at the residence of Miftah Ismail, the former minister of finance, sources told Geo News. The sources added the ex-minister was not at home at the time of the raid.

Last year, the NAB had authorised investigations against former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif for their alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of authority. Investigations were started against Abbasi for awarding LNG contract to a favourite company.

Abbasi, according to the arrest warrant, is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The former prime minister is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. He is also named in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Abbasi served as prime minister from August 2017 until May 2018. His apprehension comes just weeks after former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested for graft.