Fri Jul 19, 2019
A
July 19, 2019

Land record officer arrested

Peshawar

SARGODHA: ACE arrested two government employees including an assistant director land record over corruption charges. According to ACE authorities, M Ilyas of Tehsil Mankera (Bhakkar) stated in his application to Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussain Shah that Assistant Director Land Record Anayatullah and Naib Qasid Mukhtar Hussain were demanding Rs10,000 for the correction of land record. Circle Officer Bhakkar Abid Hussain under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Mankera Nadeem Rehmat arrested the assistant director land record Anayatullah and Naib Qasid Mukhtar Hussain and recovered the bribe amount.

