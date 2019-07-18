Police say 29 search and strike operations conducted

PESHAWAR: At least 29 search and strike operations were carried out for ensuring peace during the historic polls for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

An official of the Peshawar Police said police and soldiers of the Pakistan army carried out 29 targeted search operations in the newly merged areas close to Peshawar ahead of the July 20 polls. As many as 143 suspects were rounded up during the actions carried out in Khyber district and former Frontier Region Peshawar while a number of weapons were recovered. The official said around 1000 houses were checked during the campaign and cases were registered against 106 tenants for incomplete documents. Security has already been beefed up in all the newly merged districts ahead of the polls. Apart from the police, other law enforcement agencies will also ensure security for the election.