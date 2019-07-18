Partnership struck for food security assessment

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Studies (IMS), University of Peshawar, has entered into a partnership with the Bureau of Statistics, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and World Food Programme (WFP) in conducting a Comprehensive Food Security and Livelihood Assessment in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opening ceremony for training the first batch of data enumerators was organized at the IMS that was attended by officials from the UN systems, vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar, director, Bureau of Statistics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, director, IMS and selected data enumerators. Speaking on the occasion Dr Zia Obaid, Project Convener/Technical Lead from IMS for the project, welcomed the guests and participants. He gave the background to the partnership and emphasized the need for tripartite partnerships between government, academia and UN Systems for providing authentic and quality data to the government to formulate informed policies. The WFP official appreciated the work by the Bureau of Statistics in initiating the survey for the second time and praised the IMS for its efforts in facilitating the data collection process.

He opined that the partnership with academia should be broad-based and said that they want to extend such partnership in future as well. The FAO director provided insight into the importance of the survey for not only WFP but also for other UN partners.