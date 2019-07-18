SNGPL takes action against gas thieves

LAHORE: A SNGPL’s UFG team conducted a raid on Shadiwaal village near Johar Town and disconnected direct bypass of gas from the site on Thursday.

The team led by Bilal Asghar conducted the raid on the instructions of General Manager, SNGPL Lahore, Tayyab Faisal and Chief Engineer Imran Virk. The team disconnected direct bypass of gas installed on 1 “diameter gas pipeline having gas pressure of 4 PSI. The gas was used in domestic network of approximately 70 No of houses.

Meanwhile, a UFG team conducted another raid on a Samnabad Pakki Thatti area and disconnected direct bypass of 3/4" installed on gas pipeline. The gas was being used by domestic network of approximately 4 to 5 No of houses.

During the raid, consumers offered resistance but SNGPL team stood firm against the resistance and successfully managed to curb menace of gas theft. SNGPL submitted applications to at police stations concerned for legal action against gas thieves and they were booked for Rs 2,000,000 and Rs 300,000 worth of gas theft.