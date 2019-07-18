29 search operations conducted in merged districts

PESHAWAR: At least 29 search and strike operations were carried out for ensuring peace during the historic polls for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

An official of the Peshawar Police said police and soldiers of the Pakistan army carried out 29 targeted search operations in the newly merged areas close to Peshawar ahead of the July 20 polls. As many as 143 suspects were rounded up during the actions carried out in Khyber district and former FRPeshawar while a number of weapons were recovered. The official said around 1000 houses were checked during the campaign and cases were registered against 106 tenants for incomplete documents. Security has been beefed up in all th merged districts.