close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Rain hits several cities

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted rain-thundershower/ windstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mardan divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was observed in several cities including Balakot, Cherat, Parachinar, Malamjabba, Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Jaccobabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnager, Islamabad, Chakwal and Attock. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 23°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan