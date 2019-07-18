Rain hits several cities

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted rain-thundershower/ windstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mardan divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was observed in several cities including Balakot, Cherat, Parachinar, Malamjabba, Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Jaccobabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnager, Islamabad, Chakwal and Attock. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 23°C.