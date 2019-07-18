Khyber district witnesses hectic campaign for July 20 polls

BARA: The Khyber tribal district saw a hectic campaign as the elections for the provincial assembly seats from the merged districts would be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) are running their election campaigns in the area.

Besides political parties, independent candidates including former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, son of former MNA Shajee Gul Afridi, former PTI candidate Khan Shaid Afridi, Shafeeq Sher Afridi, son of Senator Taj Muhammad, and others are in the elections race.

The elections in Khyber district are being held for three constituencies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PK-105, PK-106 and PK-107, for which about 53 candidates, including independents, are contesting. The Khyber district has a total of 531,087 registered voters, including 231,072 women.

For PK-105, the PTI has fielded Shahid Hussain Shinwari, the PPP has fielded Malik Nadeem Afridi and the JUI-F has given ticket to Mufti Ijaz Shinwari while the ANP has fielded Shah Hussain Shinwari.

For PK-106, PTI's Amir Muhammad Khan, JI's Shah Jehan Afridi, ANP's woman candidate Naheed Afridi and JUI-F's Maulana Ghufranullah Khyberi are in the run. For PK-107, PTI has awarded ticket to Zubair Afridi, JI has fielded Shah Faisal Afridi, ANP has nominated Sadeeq Chiragh, PPP has given to ticket to Sohail Ahmad and JUI-F has fielded ticket to Maulana Shamsuddin.

Independent candidates from all the three constituencies include former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi and Shafeeq Afridi from PK-107, Bilawal Afridi, son of former MNA Shajee Gul Afridi, in PK-106, and Shafeeq Sher and Shermat Khan Afridi from PK-105.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial head Aimal Wali Khan visited several tribal districts for the party's candidates election campaign. He attended several big public meetings in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts.